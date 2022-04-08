The Atlas defeated Necaxa at the start of Matchday 13 of Clausura 2022 and with that they returned to the direct Liguilla zone. However, they will depend on the outcome of Blue Cross against Mazatlán in order to remain in fourth place in the table after the day ends.

It was precisely the defeat against the Machine that left the red and black team conditioned, since having won on their visit to the Aztec stadium they would have put a distance of 5 points with the cement workers. And now they need the Cañoneros to win in Mazatlán so as not to lose the privileged place.

In the event that Cruz Azul does not win against the Mazatlecos, Atlas would remain in fourth place because the goal difference favors him over Lion. In that case, they would have their destiny in their hands and would need to win their remaining four games to qualify directly for the quarterfinals.

Read more: Liga MX: León wants to roar again, will visit Atlético de San Luis at Alfonso Lastras

After the match against Necaxa, the rojinegros are now preparing to face Mazatlan on Matchday 14, next Thursday, April 14. Later, they will visit Rayados de Monterrey on Wednesday 20 in the last double day of the tournament Closure 2022.

For Day 16, on Sunday, April 24, Atlas will once again play as a visitor, this time against Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Finally, on the last day of the regular phase, they will receive tigerswhich probably by those dates has already secured its direct ticket to the quarterfinals.

Read more: Liga MX: Diego Cocca highlighted an improvement in the game at Atlas after beating Necaxa

As for the Foxes, the games against Monterey and Toluca will be crucial, because although at the moment they are below sixth place, they are still rivals who think about ensuring the playoffs and, if possible, also advancing directly to the Liguilla.