Mexico City.- Another week of activities ended in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX and Rayados de Monterrey continues to dominate in the general classification by adding 22 units. Red Devils of Toluca FC He is on his heels when he reaches 18 points, the same amount that they register UANL Tigers and Chivas de Guadalajara in third and fourth, respectively.

The eagles of america they march in fifth with 17 and Tuzos del Pachuca is sixth with 16. In seventh and eighth appear Club Leon and Saints Lagoon in 12 reached. FC Juarez and UNAM Cougars they walk in ninth and tenth place with 11 achieved. Blue Cross and Tijuana they are in eleventh and twelfth place to close the play-off zone.

The teams that would be eliminated at the moment: Atlético San Luis, rays of Necaxa, Guadalajara Atlas, Club PueblaRoosters of Querétaro and Mazatlan FC Gunners. The mattresses are in the thirteenth box with 9 digits.

The Rayos and the Foxes find themselves with 8 points in fourteenth and fifteenth position, respectively. La Franja is sixteenth with 7, while the Queretaros are with 5 in the seventeenth place and the Mazatlecos are behind with one digit in the eighteenth place.

General table of the Clausura 2023

Screenshot

Friday March 3

Mazatlan FC vs Cruz Azul

Necaxa vs Tigres

Tijuana vs. Atlas

Saturday March 4

Leon vs San Luis

America vs Pachuca

Rayados vs. Juarez

Chivas vs Santos

Sunday March 5

Pumas vs. Puebla

Queretaro vs Toluca