Mexico City.- One more day of activities ended in the 2023 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX and Rayados de Monterrey remains in first position by adding 21 points for winning seven games. His royal neighbor follows, UANL Tigerswith 18 units.

In the third box is America club with 16, the same number registered by the Tuzos del Pachuca in quartereither. in fifth position Chivas de Guadalajara accumulate 15 points. In sixth it appears Toluca FC with 12 hits, while club leony FC Juarez they tie with 11 for seventh and eighth place, respectively.

In ninth it is located Saints Lagoon with nine digits, the same ones registered by the Atlético San Luis in place ten. UNAM Cougars he fell several positions and for now is eleventh with 8 points. Necaxa closes the last place for the playoffs with 7.

Below are: Atlas de Guadalajara, Xolos de Tijuana, Club Puebla, Blue Cross, Queretaro and Mazatlan FC. The Academy, the pack and the Strip are equal in points by scoring 7 in thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth places.

La Máquina achieved its first victory to access the sixteenth position with 4 points. For their part, Gallos and Cañoneros tied in The corrector and therefore they will be in the seventeenth and eighteenth place with four and one point, specifically.

General table of the Clausura 2023

Screenshot

In the middle of the week the matches will take place: Cruz Azul vs. Atlas and Santos Laguna vs Toluca FC corresponding to day 7 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The first will take place on Wednesday and the second will be played on Thursday.

On the other hand, the matches of date 9 will be played as follows:

Friday January 24

Necaxa vs Queretaro

Mazatlan FC vs Pumas

Saturday January 25

Cruz Azul vs. Juarez

Tigers vs. Chivas

Atlas vs America

Sunday January 26

Toluca vs San Luis

Saints vs. Puebla

Tijuana vs. Pachuca

Monday February 27

Leon vs Monterrey