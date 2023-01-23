Mexico City.- At the end of day 3 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, UANL Tigers He continues to be the leader in the general classification, with seven points. Subleader is the champion, Tuzos del Pachucawith six, the same amount that they accumulate: Rayados de Monterrey, cougars Y Saints.

With four units are: Guadalajara Atlas, Red Devils of Toluca FC, Chivas de Guadalajara, St. Louis Athletic Y Club Puebla. With three digits appear: America club, FC Juarez, Rays of the Necaxa Y Club Leon.

Near the basement is Roosters of Querétaro with a colon equal to Xolos of Tijuana. Surprisingly, in penultimate place, is the Blue Cross Machinein one digit and the only one without a point in its favor is Mazatlan FC Gunners.

General table after three days

Thursday January 26

Atlas vs Santos

Friday January 27

Puebla vs. Monterrey

Tijuana vs Pumas

Saturday January 28

Tigers vs St. Louis

FC Juarez vs. Chivas

America vs Mazatlan FC

Sunday January 29

Toluca vs Leon

Pachuca vs. Necaxa

It was announced for March 29, the date that Gallos will be able to count the return of his fans after a year of veto due to the events of violence with fans of Atlasin it La Corregidora stadium.