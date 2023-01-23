Mexico City.- At the end of day 3 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, UANL Tigers He continues to be the leader in the general classification, with seven points. Subleader is the champion, Tuzos del Pachucawith six, the same amount that they accumulate: Rayados de Monterrey, cougars Y Saints.
With four units are: Guadalajara Atlas, Red Devils of Toluca FC, Chivas de Guadalajara, St. Louis Athletic Y Club Puebla. With three digits appear: America club, FC Juarez, Rays of the Necaxa Y Club Leon.
Near the basement is Roosters of Querétaro with a colon equal to Xolos of Tijuana. Surprisingly, in penultimate place, is the Blue Cross Machinein one digit and the only one without a point in its favor is Mazatlan FC Gunners.
Thursday January 26
Atlas vs Santos
Friday January 27
Puebla vs. Monterrey
Tijuana vs Pumas
Saturday January 28
Tigers vs St. Louis
FC Juarez vs. Chivas
America vs Mazatlan FC
Sunday January 29
Toluca vs Leon
Pachuca vs. Necaxa
Queretaro vs Blue Cross It was announced for March 29, the date that Gallos will be able to count the return of his fans after a year of veto due to the events of violence with fans of Atlasin it La Corregidora stadium.
