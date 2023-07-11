Mexico City.- The second week of hostilities of the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga Mx ended and the Chivas de Guadalajara he is the absolute leader with six points. Toluca FC, UNAM Cougars, FC Juarez and Rayados de Monterrey they are located in second, third, fourth and fifth with four digits, respectively.

Club Leon, Roosters of Querétaro, Guadalajara Atlas and Saints Lagoon They are with three units from the sixth to the ninth place. UANL Tigers, Mazatlan FC and Rays of the Necaxa They add two points closing the list of the first twelve places in the general table.

In the elimination zone are: Club Pachuca, Xolos of Tijuana, Club Puebla, Athletic Saint Louis, America club and Blue Cross. Hidalguenses, border, camoteros and colchoneros have a digit between the thirteenth and sixteenth place.

Las Águilas and La Máquina are the only ones at zero, however Club América, like the Roosters of Querétarothey have one less game to reschedule their commitment due to the poor state of the stadium La Corregidora stadium.