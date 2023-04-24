Mexico City.- The penultimate day of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX ended and Rayados de Monterrey claimed the top of the championship after defeating bottom club Mazatlán FC (0-2) to accumulate 37 points, their best record in the tournament format short.

Club América and Chivas equal with 31 units in the second and third place of the table, respectively. Águilas drew with Pumas (1-1) and Guadalajara beat Cruz Azul (2-1). Toluca FC tied with FC Juárez (1-1) and for now close the direct qualifying zone with 29.

The champion, Tuzos del Pachuca, appears in the playoff zone, fifth with 28 points after coming back from San Luis (2-1). Club León tied with Tijuana (0-0) to march sixth with 27 units. Tigres UANL returned to victory to ensure a play-off at home by accumulating 27 in seventh place.

Despite the defeat, Cruz Azul does not come out of eighth place, with 21 points. Atlas did his thing at Necaxa’s house to climb to ninth place with 20, the same number that Querétaro has in tenth place after beating Santos Laguna (0-2), but the issue of the ratio leaves them without reclassification.

General table after 16 days played

Screenshot

Guerreros is eleventh with 19, Pumas UNAM is in twelfth with 18 and due to the issue of Querétaro, Atlético San Luis would be advancing to the pre-league phase regardless of whether it is thirteenth. Eliminated at the moment: Puebla, Xolos, Bravos, Necaxa and Mazatlán FC.

La Franja is fourteenth with 17. Tijuana fifteenth with 16. FC Juárez sixteenth with 15, Rayos seventeenth with 14 and Cañoneros eighteenth with 7 digits. The following week the last date of the regular phase will be played.

We recommend you read

Friday April 28

Puebla vs. Tijuana

FC Juarez vs America

Saturday April 29

Saint Louis vs. Atlas

Monterrey vs Pumas

Chivas vs. Mazatlan FC

Cruz Azul vs Santos

Sunday April 30

Toluca vs. Necaxa

Queretaro vs. Pachuca

lion vs tigers