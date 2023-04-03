Mexico City.- One more day of the Closing Tournament 2023 of Liga MX ended and Rayados de Monterrey he is getting further and further away at the top of the general classification. thrashed Xolos of Tijuana to rest alone with 34 points. second comes Toluca FCwith 25.

Red Devils took advantage of the bad step of UANL Tigers to extend his losing streak in the nemesio diez. Lion miraculously drew against America to be third and fourth, with 25 and 24 units, respectively. Club Pachucadespite his loss against Blue Crossis fifth with 22.

Chivas reached that amount by splitting points with Atlas in it Classic Tapatio. Tigres fell to seventh due to suffering their third loss in a row. Machine He is dangerous and with 20 points he will be in the top eight for at least a week.

Club Puebla surprised FC Juarez to be ninth, with 16 points, for the best goal difference to those he registers Saints Lagoon who marches tenth after equalizing with Necaxa. St. Louis Athletic moved from fifteenth to eleventh place by sinking the gunboats in it Alfonso Lastras; add 15 units.

General table of the Clausura 2023

Screenshot

The reclassification zone ends with the red and black of the Atlas being the team with the best difference of all those that add up to 13 units. At this time they would be eliminated: Necaxa, FC Juarez, Queretaro, Tijuana, UNAM Cougars and Mazatlan FC.

Good heavens, Bravos and roosters they have the same number of points as Atlas in the thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth place. In the sixteenth, antepenultimate, the Xolos, with 12 points. The capitalists are injured after losing against Queretaro and consequently he will sleep seventeenth, penultimate, with 11.

For his part, gunboats is on the verge of elimination because of continuing eighteenth, last in the table, with 4 digits and with four games to finish the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.