Mexico City.- One more day of the 2023 Liga MX Closing Tournament ended, in which Rayados de Monterrey tied his ticket to the league by defeating tigers in it Classic Regal. With 31 points, he is in the lead with an eight-point advantage over sub leader america.

The Eagles stormed second place, with 23 units, by beating Chivas in it Classic Nationalhe. Toluca FC lost the opportunity to be sub-leader by allowing himself to be tied for Tijuana after leading 0-3 at halftime. March third with 22.

In fourth position he returns Club Pachuca with the same amount as Red Devils after beating at home cougars UNAM in UC. Club Leon jumped to fifth place with 21 points after thrashing Saints Lagoon at the close of the day.

tigers and Chivas accumulate the same amount. Due to their losses they will have to tolerate their drop to fifth and sixth place, respectively. Blue Cross squeezes in the table to be eighth with 16, after beating the St. Louis Athletic in it Aztec.

Saints lagoon He does not move from the ninth place for adding 15 points. FC Juarez tied with Queretaro to be tenth with 13. Club Puebla it registers the same figure but due to a lower goal difference it is eleventh. Atlas close the repechage zone with 12 units.

General table after twelve days played

Those who would be eliminated, for now, in this regular phase would be: Necaxa, Tijuana, saint Louis, UNAM Cougars, Queretaro and Mazatlan FC. Good heavens, Xolos and Athletic they add up to the same 12 as the Rojinegros, but the combinations place them in thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth.

In the lower part appear the University students who have decided to leave Rafael River Bridge. In antepenultimate it has 11 units. roosters returned to play with public in The corrector but he did not come out of his bad moment and with 9 digits he continues penultimate. While the basement is still Cañoneros, with 4 points.

The following week there will be no activity in the Closing 2023 since the game will be played FIFA date. The only ones who will see participation will be Mazatlan FC and Lionclubs that will fulfill their game pending matchday 1.