Mexico City.- One more day ended in the Clausura 2023 Tournament of Liga MX and Rayados de Monterrey He does not let go of the tip of the qualifying table. Today he beat champion Pachuca to sleep with 28 points and a seven-digit lead over Toluca FC, UANL Tigers and Chivas.

Los Diablos climbed to the sub-leadership after beating Mazatlan FC. By better difference they left behind the felines and Guadalajara who were surpassed by America club and Club Pueblarespectively, to descend to the third and fourth position, with 21 units.

The Eagles flew in the ‘Volcano’ to be fifth with 20 before the National Classic. Tuzos del Pachuca he remains in sixth with 19 hits. In seventh he got Club Leonwith 18, after beating at home Atlas. In eighth comes Saints Lagoon with 15 points after beating Xolos.

Blue Cross moved up to ninth with 13 points after sinking UNAM Cougars in it Aztec. With that same amount, the Strip is tenth after putting Chivas up to here. FC Juarez and St. Louis Athletic They close the play-off zone by being eleventh and twelfth, with 12.

General table after eleven days

Screenshot

Outside the first two are: Xolos of Tijuana, UNAM Cougars, Rays of the Necaxa, Guadalajara Atlas, Roosters of Querétaro and Mazatlan FC. The pack is with eleven as well as the Capitalino in thirteenth and fourteenth, specifically.

The hydrocálidos still have not won and will now be in the fifteenth box with nine digits, the same number that the Academy adds in the penultimate place. The people from Queretaro are penultimate, with eight, and the purple last, with four.

We recommend you read

Friday March 17

Puebla vs. Atlas

Tijuana vs. Toluca

Mazatlan vs. Necaxa

Saturday March 18

Cruz Azul vs San Luis

Tigres vs. Monterrey

chivas vs america

Sunday March 19

Cougars vs. Pachuca

Queretaro vs. Juarez

Leon vs Santos