Mexico City.- Tuzos del Pachuca will close the first round of Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX as the only leader, something that has not happened since Clausura 2009. Guillermo Almada came to resurrect the Hidalguenses who aspire to 41 points if they defeat to Pumas on the last day.

Tigres UANL secured the sub-leadership despite closing a difficult week with two losses to their credit, against Necaxa (2-0) and Club América (2-0). He will visit Atlas on the last day in Jalisco. Puebla, despite stringing together two defeats, is lucky to resist in third position with 26 units, and will seek direct pass to the league at Mzatlán FC’s home.

Atlas managed to put out the hell in Toluca after winning 4-2 at the Nemesio Díez, they need to beat Tigres to avoid the playoffs. América, the greatest surprise, is flying high after sealing six victories that keep it one point away from the Quarterfinals and will close against a good rival like Cruz Azul in another edition of the Clásico Joven.

The Machine was able to attack the third box but lost against San Luis and will sleep sixth with 26 points, below America. Chivas reached a perfect week and thus ranks seventh with 23 points, along with Rayados and Rayos del Necaxa, their last rival before the final phase.

Atlético San Luis secured a playoff on this date by adding 23 points and will try to improve its position in the table now that it will face Santos Laguna, a club that is on the verge of elimination after drawing with León, who has 20 points in eleventh position.

Pumas UNAM fell twice before the Concacaf final but still has life to play playoffs by adding 20 points in twelfth place. Mazatlán leagues three wins with Gabriel Caballero and adds 18 units, he is forced to beat Puebla to finish with 21 points and wait for results to know if he will qualify for his first final phase in Liga MX.

Toluca is still alive, but like the Cañoneros theme, they must win and wait for the miracle. He will visit Leon. Santos seemed to recover his energy with Eduardo Fentanes but the closing was not the best and therefore he bordered on elimination by adding 17 points.

Tijuana had in their hands to dispute the pass to the playoffs in the last week but suffered a draw in stoppage time and will be third from last with 17 points. He needs to win and that his other rivals do not exceed 20 units. Gallos and Juárez are eliminated with 14 and 11 points in the qualifying table.