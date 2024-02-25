Mexico City.- One more week of activities has ended in the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Mexican League and the clubs: Blue Cross and Club Pachucan They tie with 19 points at the top of the general table.

The Machine is in first position and the Tuzos in the second step due to goal difference. In the third and fourth boxes are the scratches of Monterey and the Club America Eagleswith 18 units.

Los Diablos del Toluca FC rose to fifth place after scoring 16. Pumas UNAM, Tigres UANL, Chivas del Guadalajara and Rayos del Necaxa add 15 in sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth place in that order.

Club León surpassed double digits and with 10 points will be in tenth position. If the regular role ends this week, the teams: Atlas FC, Querétaro FC, Atlético San Luis, Santos Laguna, Mazatlán FC, Tijuana, Club Puebla and FC Juárez would be left out.

The Rojinegros accumulate nine figures in eleventh place. Los Gallos are in twelfth with 8 units. The Potosinos and the Laguneros score 7 in thirteenth and fourteenth place, respectively.

The Cañoneros will remain in fifteenth place with 6 digits. In the lower part, Xolos and Poblanos add four points in sixteenth and seventeenth place, correspondingly.

Meanwhile, the Bravos de Juárez, for one more week, will be in eighteenth place, last in the qualifying table, with only 2 points but with two unresolved games.

