Mexico City.- One more week of activities has ended in the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Mexican League and the clubs: Blue Cross and Club Pachucan They tie with 19 points at the top of the general table.

The Machine is in first position and the Tuzos in the second step due to goal difference. In the third and fourth boxes are the scratches of Monterey and the Club America Eagleswith 18 units.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Los Diablos del Toluca FC They rose to fifth place after scoring 16. UNAM Pumas It closes the block of teams that qualify for direct Liguilla by occupying the sixth step with 15 units.

This amount is what the teams accumulate: Tigres UANL, Chivas del Guadalajara and Rays of Necaxa in the seventh, eighth and ninth place, corresponding to the zone of the 'Play In'.

General table of Closing 2024 to the sound of nine dates

Screenshot

Club Leon exceeded double digits and with 10 points will be in tenth position, closing the block of teams that would play the reclassification round of the Closure 2024 of the Mexican League.

If the regular role of the teams ends this week: Atlas FC, Queretaro FC, Atlético San Luis, Santos Laguna, Mazatlan FC, Tijuana, Club Puebla and FC Juarez they would be left out.

The red and black They accumulate nine figures in eleventh place. The Roosters They are in twelfth with 8 units. Potosinos and Lagooners they score 7 in thirteenth and fourteenth place, respectively.

The Gunboats They will stay at the fifteenth level with 6 digits. In the lower part, Xolos and Camoteros They add four points in sixteenth and seventeenth place, correspondingly.

While, the Braves of JuarezFor one more week, they will be in eighteenth place, last in the qualifying table, with only 2 units.

It should be noted that several teams have pending matches: Rayados, Tigres, Querétaro FC, Atlético San Luis and Club Puebla have one unresolved match in the tournament, while FC Juárez is the only one with two unplayed matches in this regular phase.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.