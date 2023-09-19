Mexico City.- One more day of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League has ended and first place remains for the Atlético San Luis with 16 units. FC Juarez He is sub-leader with 15 points. America clubwith one game less, entered the league zone, in third with 14, displacing UANL Tigers to fourth place on goal difference.

In the block of teams that would be in reclassification if the regular phase ended today, the Rayados de Monterrey They are placed in the fifth step with 13, the same as the Chivas de Guadalajara but with less difference of goals in the sixth step.

Next come three clubs with the same number of points, twelve. Toluca FC is seventh, Atlas of Guadalajara eighth and UNAM Pumas nineth. Tijuana Xolos rose to tenth place, with eleven, having a better difference than Santos Lagunaa club that occupies the eleventh step, while Pachuca Tuzos closes the play-off zone with nine digits.

At this time they would be out of the competition: Club Leon, Queretaro, Mazatlan FC, Blue Cross, Club Puebla and Necaxa. The beast is thirteenth with eight points, the same as the total of the Roosters but with a difference less than that of the Green Bellies and with an unsolved game.

General table of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX

Screenshot

The Gunboats They accumulate seven digits in the fifteenth position. The MachineOh the fringe march in the sixteenth and seventeenth position, with five units, respectively, while the electricians They still have not won in the tournament and with just four digits they are in eighteenth place.

