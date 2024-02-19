Mexico City.- One more day in the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League ended and the Blue Cross Machine He is the super leader with 16 points and five consecutive victories in the tournament.

They follow the UNAM Pumas, Rayados de Monterrey and Tuzos from the Pachuca Club by adding fifteen units in second, third and fourth place in the general table in that order.

America club and UANL Tigers They suffered their first defeat in this date seven and the two were left with fourteen points in fifth and sixth place, respectively, to continue, for the moment, in the zone of League direct.

In the seventh position appear the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara with twelve. In the eighth place are the Rays of Necaxa when scoring eleven.

The Devils of Toluca FC They reached ten units to be on the ninth step and Atlas FC close the lock 'Play in' in the tenth position with eight digits.

If the regular role comes to an end today the clubs: Lion, Atlético San Luis, Mazatlan FC, Queretaro FC, Tijuana, Puebla, Saints lagoon and FC Juarez They would be eliminated from the competition.

The Fierce is placed in the eleventh box with seven points, the same as the total of the potosinos on the twelfth step. Gunboats and Roosters They are placed in the thirteenth and fourteenth row with five units.

Below are the Xolosthe Stripe and the Warriors with four digits in the fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth place in that order.

Meanwhile, the Braves They do not leave the general basement after being left with double digits because their match this date seven versus Club Puebla was rescheduled due to the sad death of player Diego 'Puma' Chávez.

