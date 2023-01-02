The countdown to the start of the Closing 2023 on the MX League It has begun its march this week, since it is only a matter of days for Mexican soccer to return to official activity. All the teams prepared in the best way to seek to be protagonists in the tournament, but only a few will achieve glory.

With the start of the tournament so close, forecasts have also begun regarding the teams that will classify league, the disappointments that will be left out and, of course, the one who will be champion. In this sense, the specialized portal Statiskicks carried out a simulation to see how the Clausura 2023 classification would look.

This simulation was run 10,000 times to find out which results are most likely to occur after 17 days. According to this exercise, America would remain with the leadership of the table, followed by Rayados de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tigres, who would advance directly to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Chivas and Cruz Azul, who met last Friday in the Sky Cup final, would go to playoffs in fifth and sixth position in the table. Toluca and Pumas would also play the reclassification as locals, while the 4 classified teams that would play as visitors would be Santos, León, Xolos and Necaxa.

With the above, there would be the possibility that the so-called “Big Four” of Mexican soccer could be in the Liguilla if the Herd, the Machine and the university students get their ticket to the quarterfinals. While PueblaQuerétaro, Atlas, FC Juárez, Mazatlán and Atlético San Luis they would be left out of the big party.

In this simulation, cases such as Puebla stand out, which from the guardians 2020 has reached the final phase consecutively; or the one of Atlas, which would be their second tournament without qualifying after the two-time championship. However, it is only a simulation and it will be on the fly to demonstrate what the teams are capable of.