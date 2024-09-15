Mexico City.- Another day ended in the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX, and the Cruz Azul Machine persists as superleader scoring 19.

Toluca FC and Tigres UANL They are tied with 17 points, in second and third position, respectively. Rayados of Monterrey He is fourth, with 16.

In fifth and sixth appear the Red and black of Atlas FC and the Xolos from Tijuanaadding up to 14; if today were to end the regular phase The aforementioned clubs would qualify for the Playoffs.

In the area of ‘Play In’ are located Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, Athletic San Luis and Club Pueblawith 11 points, in seventh, eighth and ninth in that order.

This is how the general table of the Apertura 2024 is going

Screenshot

Necaxa Club Rays close the area of play-off by taking the tenth position, after overtaking the UNAM Pumas in goal difference; both teams score 10.

The UNAM Pumas would be out of the competition if the regular role ended today, as would the teams: Club AmericaMazatlan FC, Pachuca Club, Saints Laguna, FC Juarez and Querétaro FC.

The University students They are in eleventh place with 11 units. Eagles They fly from the twelfth box, with 9 digits, after winning the National Classic..

They follow him Gunboats, Tuzos and Laguna people for recording 5 points in the thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth steps in the given order.

And at the bottom of the classification, the Wild beast and the Bravos tied with four points, in sixteenth and seventeenth place. On the other hand, the Roosters They do not come out of their hecatomb by continuing in the general basement, with one point.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.