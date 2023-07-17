Mexico City.- The last week of the Liga Mx Apertura 2023 tournament ended before the participation of the mexican teams to the League Cupcontest in which will also be present the clubs of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Before pausing the activity in the mexican soccer the first three days were played and Chivas de Guadalajara undefeated takes the top of the standings with nine points. they follow him Rayados de Monterrey and Braves FC Juarez with seven in second and third, respectively.

UNAM Cougars and UANL Tigers they will occupy the fourth and fifth place with five digits. Right away Xolos of Tijuana, St. Louis Athletic, Guadalajara Atlas, Red Devils of Toluca FC and Saints Lagoon they will be with four units from sixth to tenth overall.

Club Leon, America club and Roosters of Querétaro when scoring three they are positioned from the eleventh to the thirteenth step of the table. Tuzos del Pachuca, Rays of the Necaxa and Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC with two units walk from fourteenth to sixteenth.

General table after three days played

Screenshot

Club Puebla is seventeenth with one digit, while the Blue Cross Machine It is the disappointment at this start of the campaign by not adding units due to three consecutive setbacks.

For a month the Opening 2023 of Liga Mx will be detained Emotions will return until Friday, August 25. The following week the national clubs will travel to ground US in order to make a good representation in the first round of the Leagues Cup; Club Pachuca will avoid the group stage by qualifying directly at the round of 16 to be crowned champion of the Opening 2022.