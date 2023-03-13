After adding his second victory in a row in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, the Puebla wants to continue on the path of victory and has launched a promotion for their next meeting where they will receive the Guadalajara Atlas at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium on matchday 12 of the contest.

He Puebla beat Chivas del Guadalajara 1-0 on Friday, a team that had gone seven straight games without losing in the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. On the eleventh day of the championship, the Brazilian Gustavo Ferrareis scored for Puebla, which added its second victory in a row and rose to eighth place in the general table with 13 points after four wins, one draw and six losses.

Through his social networks Puebla has released the prices for their match next Friday where they will host Atlas, but that’s not all, they want a Cuauhtemoc Stadium full so they have launched a promotion for the fans to make themselves felt.

Puebla players celebrating a score in Liga MX/Jam Media

The Strip announced that children will enter free before the Atlas on the 12th date of Closing 2023 of the MX Leaguein the Platea Oriente and Cabecera Norte area, but that’s not all, ticket prices also dropped, and these will go up as the day of the game approaches.

“Let’s make all the poblanos feel again, bastards! Now it’s up to the other team from Lonchelandia #LaFranjaNosUne to repeat what we experienced and have another cool night in Cuauhtémoc,” wrote the sweet potato club.

It should be noted that the Atlas will hold two matches in a week, since on Tuesday they will receive Olimpia in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, a match in which they arrive behind 4-1 on the global score. And on Friday he will visit Puebla on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.