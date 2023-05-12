Monterrey, Nuevo León.- UANL Tigers He got up from a light blow given by the former feline, Leonardo Fernandezto achieve a victory that can be lapidary in this tie for Quarter finals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX that will end next Sunday at the home of Toluca FC.

The very serious mistake of Maximilian Araujo took its toll on those led by ‘Nacho’ Ambriz today. ‘Leo’ Fernandez applied the ‘law of the ex’ in a free kick that made it look easy by finishing off with a subtle touch that went under the defensive wall and ended up in the goal of Nahuel Guzmanat 8′.

Immediately afterwards, ‘Maxi’ Araujo he stole the ball in the danger zone and although he had to define, he spooned the ball and bounced to the side. The failure left the UANL Tigers who came back from 3-1 before the end of the first half, the authors: sebastian cordova, André-Pierre Gignac and Juan Pablo Vigon.

Leonardo Fernández put Diablos ahead

middle jam

Diego Laínez received the opportunity to Robert Dante Siboldi and when he faced the mark of Carlos Orrantia to send a poisonous cross into the heart of the area, Córdova found space and stretched out his leg to finish the play, at 14′. Later Carlos Gonzalez he stomped on ‘Sebas’ and the chief judge, Adonai Escobedohe never hesitated to score penal.

Gignac scored from eleven meters

middle jam

From the point of sighs the ‘Bomboro’ Gignac made it 2-1, over 31′, to celebrate more than 30 goals in its history within the leaguesafter Jose Saturnino Cardozo (43) and Jared Borgetti (41). Added to the party Juan Pablo Vigon who fought until the last instance to shoot Tiago Volpi with a crossed left foot, at 45+4′.

In the second period, Toluca FC He was timorous and the team knew how to prevail Robert Dante Siboldi to create a fantastic play that ends with the goal of nicholas lopezat 72′, to sign the 4-1 win at the college stadium.

Juan Pablo Vigón scored the third for Tigres

middle jam

The goals can boost the Tigres UANL in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. They need to win and draw to move to the next phase, even losing by less than three, in the stadium nemesio diezI would eliminate some Red Devils that they will have to row against the current in the second leg to do the heroic.