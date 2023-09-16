Tijuana Baja California.- Tijuana Xolos continues to climb positions in the leaderboard. After winning the match against Club Puebla after being investigated by the FMF Disciplinary Commissionfor presenting a improper alignmentwon today in the Hot stadium to the Red Devils of Toluca FCwithin the framework of date eight of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

The squad of Miguel Herrera was vertiginous in attack that the pupils of ‘Nacho’ Ambriz They looked inferior until they saw the fall of the frame of Tiago Volpi on separate occasions in the first period, through the Guarani, Carlos González (12′)and the Mexican, Fernando Madrigal (18′).

Kevin Castaneda He put together a play on the right side to center where he was located Fernando Madrigal who shot at the door. Tiago Volpi he rejected the center of his rectangle and aggressively ‘Cocoliso’ He finished off the goal to overtake the Tijuana Xolos.

Carlos González overtook the Xolos

Twitter Liga BBVA MX

In no time at all, the team from the border extended their lead with a great goal from Fernando Madrigalwho ran at speed to make a self-pass and have space to head to the area, where he shot the Brazilian goalkeeper at first post.

Xolos defeated Toluca on the border

jam media

Toluca F.C. scared at the end with the auction of Robert Morales (90+6′) after an error at the start by Antonio Rodríguez but there was nothing more. 2-1 official.

Xolos de Tijuana will sleep in the reclassification zone after this resounding victory at home. It reaches twelve points to place itself in twelfth place in the general table.

Meanwhile the Red Devils of Toluca FC They will remain in fifth place with twelve units, but at risk of falling down at the beginning of day eight of the Opening 2023 of Liga MX. Next week Tijuana visits Lion and the ‘Choriceros’ receive the America.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.