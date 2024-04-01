Monterrey, Nuevo León.- This Monday the name of Carlos candle tops the board of the most far-reaching topics in the social networksthis after it was revealed that he would come to play in the Mexican League with the Rayados de Monterrey.

'The Bomber' was in the orbit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and of the Blue Cross Machine during his time Los Angeles FCin the Major League Soccer (MLS).

However, neither of the two teams was successful in hiring the gunner, who would supposedly travel to the Sultana of the North to integrate with your new professional team soccer.

Carlos Vela trend on social networks

The supposed arrival of Carlos Vela to Striped generated an impact on social media that several sports figures have come out to clarify this situation, such is the case of TUDN narrator, Antonio Nelli.

Through a video of 'X'the chronicler assured that the information is FALSE as there is nothing between Carlos candle and Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club, Therefore, he denied the versions that have emerged throughout the day.

“It is totally false that Carlos candle would come to play Rayados from Monterrey. The interest lies with the player and his representative in bringing him to Stripedthey have even insisted on repeated occasions to establish some type of negotiation with the Monterrey Soccer Club», he revealed.

Antonio Nelli denies the arrival of Carlos Vela

«But I can categorically assure you that there is absolutely nothing and at the moment there is no negotiation, nor interest, nor possibility on the part of Striped to obtain the services of Carlos candle, That's how forceful, that's how clear the topic is. scratched, is not interested in Carlos candle”he concluded Antonio Nelli.

