Guadalajara, Jalisco.- At the beginning of the New Year it turned out that Amazon Prime I would bet on the Mexican League as I have an interest in broadcasting the matches of UANL Tigers and Chivas del Guadalajara.

Both schools have a current contract with the TUDN sports channelfrom the company Televisa. In the case of Chivasthe institution does not close the doors of a possible negotiation with the streaming system.

Their home games, in USAare transmitted through Telemundobut the transmission rights of the Guadalajara with Amazon Prime to close outside the neighboring country and especially in Mexico.

According to the ESPN reporter, Jesus Bernalthere is a possibility that the Sacred Flock change your home games with Amazon Primewho offers the series of the institution through its platform.

«Chivas ends contract with TUDN this summer and it is completely open, just one of those who wants to enter is amazonthere is already a relationship because the Chivas series is hosted on that platform and there is the possibility that they can change to Amazon Prime», he reported.

«We will have to see how the story ends but Amazon is interested and Chivas “The doors are open to negotiate without any problem,” he added. Jesus Bernal.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They will face their staunch rival, America clubon the night of Saturday, March 16 to conclude with the trilogy of the National Classic in it Akron stadium in Zapopan.

