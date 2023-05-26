Monterrey, Nuevo León.- tigers and Chivas they collide before meeting again for the final back in the akron stadiumwhere the fans long for the goals that did not appear tonight to sign a boring draw without annotations in the university stadium in the prologue of the duel for the glory of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

The college studentsbetter in the first half, could not find a way to beat the ‘Wacho’ Jimenez who gripped a poisonous center of sebastian cordovathe most vertiginous soccer player in the game than the Herd he handcuffed in the first leg to prevent him from scoring today.

At 18′, André-Pierre Gignac who disappeared during the match until minute 67′ which Robert Dante Siboldi decided to give him rest, he missed the goal of tigers when the ball fell at his mercy after bouncing off the crossbar because the Briseno ‘Chicken’ he sliced ​​towards his goal.

Tigres and Chivas finish 0-0 in the first leg

middle jam

In the decisive stretch of the first period Isaac Brizuela did the night bear by squandering the gift of Fernando Gorriaran in risk zone. Nahuel Guzman came out playing with him Uruguayan that he did not realize that he played for the rival. He ‘With e’despite the dismissal of ‘Nando’He took the round out of the stadium by finishing off with violence.

Isaac Brizuela let go of the goal in the first half

middle jam

For the second half the roles exchanged for a stretch. Chivas He came out daring and Tigres was conservative. Neither the changes to the offensive of Robert Dante Siboldi nor of Veljko Paunovic They helped the white result to be painted either Auriazul or rojiblanco.

The action that made the public jump that flooded the University ‘Volcano’ to be the figure in San nicolas de los heros It happened in the defining part with the shot of air by Rafael Cariocapassed centimeters from the cabin of Miguel Jiménez who previously raised his hands to take a dangerous direct shot.

Tigres and Chivas disappointed in the first leg

middle jam

Nothing for anyone in this final of the Closing 2023 after 90′ of the game in New Lion. The last story will be written the following Sunday, May 28, at the ‘Pearl Tapatia’. The duel in tables leads to overtime and later to penalties if it lasts in the acron Stadium, headquarters to meet the new champion of Mexico.