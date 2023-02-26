Guadalajara Jalisco.- Guadalajara Atlas was reborn from the ashes to save a point in the Jalisco stadium against the Águilas of Club América who had the game under control by winning 2-0, with goals from Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Henry Martin.

However, they trusted too much and with two cannon shots the Uruguayan, Brian Lozano, vaccinated them to overcome the game. He first hit the ball from a free kick and then finished off from the left side to equalize the duel with the complicity of Oscar Jimenez.

He mexican goalkeeper He mistimed the ball and when he wanted to react the round had already entered his frame. This new mistake could cost him the starting job, Fernando Ortiz I would have in mind to give it a chance Luis Malagon who came to reinforce the club in this Closing 2023.

America and Atlas tie 2-2

The feathered wanted to retake the advantage but the desperation of wanting to score was so great that there was no offensive idea, on the other hand, the Foxes defended the gate of Camilo Vargas with tooth and nail to equalize for the fifth time in the championship.

America is left to draw against Atlas

Henry Martin raises the arms of ‘Hulk’ in Guadalajara when celebrating his 10th goal in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The striker is on his way to the scoring title after celebrating his 79th goal with the jersey of the Americatakes advantage of three targets over his pursuer, Rogelio Funes Mori (7).

Henry Martín scored his 10th goal in the tournament

The Eagles had to jump to the general sub-leadership after the defeat of tigers versus ChivasHowever, tonight’s point positions them in the fourth box with 17 points, while Guadalajara Atlas will remain fourteenth, with 8, waiting for the other results.

America club will be measured on the grass of the Aztec stadium to the Tuzos del Pachuca who visit Xolos of Tijuananext rival of the RBlack-eyed Atlas in it hot stadium.