The start of the season of the Chivas It was not what was expected, they barely managed a goalless draw against Toluca in Akron, a situation that did not leave their fans happy at all, and much less with the performance of Javier Hernandez who was booed and whistled by his own fans.

After recovering from his new knee injury, Javier Hernández was sent in as a starter against the Toluca team, hoping that this time he could have a better start than last tournament and although he had more participation and better understanding with his teammates, he was unable to score, missing the clearest chance of the match.

Chicharito was able to open the scoring account for Chivas in the Opening 2024 but once again the moment of definition was not the best, leaving the ball in the hands of Tiago Volpi who prevented the goal of the Rebaño. After that, things changed, the fans were no longer happy with his mistake, leading to his departure minutes later.

It was at 62′ when Hernández Balcázar left the field and the Boos and whistles were heard throughout the stadium Surprisingly, they were destined for number 14, who just came out and went to the bench, after which the fans calmed down.

Chicharito has not had the best of performances since his return to Chivas. In the last tournament he only managed to score one goal, a situation that has caused his fans to turn against him, and at the end of last season many supporters even asked him to leave the club.

The next opportunity for Rebaño and CH14 will be next weekend when they visit the team from Tijuana, who now lead the championship with their victory in the inaugural AP24 duel.