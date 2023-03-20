Leon, Guanajuato.- Club Leon finished with Saints Lagoon before finishing the first half of the match corresponding to date 12 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The expulsion of Hugo Rodriguez affected the visitor who tried to react but could not prevent the beast’s thrashing, 4-1, in the Nou Camp.

The Green Bellies almost suffered the first of the night if it weren’t for the spectacular save of Rodolfo Cotawho stretched to the maximum to reject the hammer blow of Harold Preciado. Almost immediately came the answer from Victor Davila to advance the emeralds, at 6′.

Saints Lagoon the tie was lost when he wasted a drop on the right wing that Steven Barreiro pulled out of line when Rodolfo Cota he was already defeated. Before Rodríguez’s expulsion, Ivan Moreno, about 27′, he took a shot in the area that left no chance for Carlos Acevedo.

Playing eleven against ten, Club León was able to easily go 5-0 at halftime, but the Mexican goalkeeper who took away several dangerous plays, including a one-on-one with Lucas Di Yoriohowever nothing could be done before the auction of Victor Davila being diverted by Omar Fields To celebrate his double at 44′.

Leon defeated Santos 4-1

At the start of the second half, Saints Lagoon found that of honor in the booties of Harold Preciado, who got into the area and defined in a sweeping way. At first the refereeing body annulled the goal of course offside, but upon reviewing the recording the goal was approved.

Fidel Ambriz scored with a header

The Warriors woke up but the emeralds extinguished all hope with the front of Fidel Ambriz. In this way they will sleep in fifth position with 21 points and with nine games without losing, while Saints Lagoon he stagnates in the ninth box, with 18.

Club Leon will play his duel pending date 1 against Mazatlan FC the next Friday.