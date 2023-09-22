City Juarez Chihuahua.- Atlas of Guadalajara It seems that he is regaining his stride in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, after scoring a new victory at the home of the FC Juárez Braves to rest today among the top four of the qualifying table.

He Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium it didn’t weigh on them Foxes that reached the Braves in points this Friday by taking a creditable victory with the scores of Jordy Caicedo (3′) and Jaziel Martínez (52′)in a duel that almost ended with one man less.

After winning by the slightest difference, referee, Victor Alfonso Caceresshowed the red card to Juan Zapata on the stroke of half an hour, supposedly due to a strong tackle on his rival, however he reviewed the action in the Video arbitration and changed to a warning.

Jaziel Martínez scored Atlas’ second goal

jam media

In the complement a defensive error by the Braves caused the second goal for Atlas who was spending a peaceful night on the border, however suffered in the end after giving away a penalty that Aviles Hurtado (69′) noted at ‘Panenka’ but only to shorten the distance.

Avilés Hurtado reduced the distance from the penalty

jam media

Although nine minutes of compensation were added, the Foxes They defended themselves tooth and nail to achieve their second consecutive victory, while remaining undefeated in another’s court in this Opening 2023 of the MX League. 1-2 official.

Atlas They rose to fourth position with fifteen points, but their goal difference is not enough to unseat the FC Juárez Braves that stagnate in third position. On date 10 the Academy receives Club Puebla and the greens visit Tijuana.

