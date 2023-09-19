Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Tuzos del Pachuca broke a streak of two defeats in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX by defeating the Guerreros de Santos Laguna at the Hidalgo stadium in the last scheduled duel of this matchday number eight that was played this Monday.

Faced with a bad entry in the ‘Hurricane’ derived from the current championship that the Bella Airosa team has carried out, with Guillermo Almada, there were few dangerous actions in the first half that a goalless draw was more likely than the great goal by Marino Hinestroza ( 45+2′).

The right winger, who was applauded by the audience that gathered on stage, ran for the ball sent from Elías Enrique’s opposite field to settle in with his left and take a flash that hit Gibrán Lajud’s goal. .

For the complement, the emotions improved when Santos Laguna equalized with a goal from Juan Bruneta (56′), although Pachuca regained the advantage through the score by Bryan González (69′) who beat the back of the albiverde defense to shoot Lajud.

The Laguneros had tied for the second time in the game