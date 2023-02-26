Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Against all odds, Chivas defeated Tigres UANL 1-2 at the Universitario stadium to sign their third consecutive victory in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX and ending a streak of six games without losing at home for part of the royals

In ‘El Volcán’ a wave of Auriazules tried to scare off the rojiblancos, however from minute 1 they showed their desire to win and they did so with goals from Gilberto Sepúlveda and Rolando Cisneros during the first half. Tigres responded in the snap but it was too late.

Those led by Veljko Paunović silenced ‘El Volcán’ very early when ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda stretched his leg after Rolando Cisneros’s header to surprise Nahuel Guzmán with his back to the frame. The cats wanted to react but Cisneros’s blow damaged them before the break.

The right winger started in a good position after the long service from his own area. He faced Jesús Angulo’s mark to settle with his left and take a cross shot that hit the base of the post and ended up burying itself between the nets.