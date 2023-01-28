The Tigres of the Colombian Luis Quiñones, leaders of the classification, will receive this Saturday the Atlético San Luis of the Brazilian Leonardo Bonatini, on the fourth day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and below we present the squad from San Luis Potosí for their visit to the Estadio Universitario.

With two victories, a draw and seven points, the cats led by Argentine coach Diego Cocca are the best team at the start of the championship and they will try to confirm it in their stadium, where they thrashed champion Pachuca 4-1 on January 15.

Quiñones has three goals as well as Frenchman André Pierre Gignac, both one score away from Argentina’s Rogelio Funes Mori, leading scorers. This Saturday they and the Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez will lead the attack against the Atlético San Luisninth in the table with a win, a draw and a setback in the Clausura 2023 of the MX League.

Arrival of Atlético San Luis in Monterrey to face Tigres/@AtletideSanLuis

Commanded by the Brazilian andre jardine, Atlético San Luis will bet on standing up well in defense to, from there, try to do damage with the Brazilian Leonardo Bonatini and the Spanish Sabín Marino. Los Potosinos have not defeated the felines in the last five matches in which they have faced each other.

Here we present the players summoned by the strategist André Jeraldine for the visit of the Atlético San Luis to the Tigres in duel of day 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

We recommend you read

Goalkeepers: Marcelo Barovero, Andrés Sánchez.

Defenders: Jesús Piñuelas, Ricardo Chávez, David Andrade, Unai Bilbao, José Juan Manríquez, Juan Pablo Martínez, Uziel García.

Media: Juan David Castro, Andrés Iniestra, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Dieter Villalpando, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güémez, Mateo Klimowicz.

Forwards: Jhon Murillo, Léo Bonatini, Vitinho, Ángel Zaldívar, Sabin Merino.