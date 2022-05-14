This Saturday the Athletic San Luis of the Brazilian André Jardine will visit the Tuzos del Pachuca team in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League looking to win to access the semifinal and here we present to you the summoned from the potosinos.

In the first leg, potosinos and hidalguenses ended with a tie at 2 goals after a great game in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium in which Juan Manuel Sanabria heroically scored the tying goal at minute 93′ so that Lastras exploded and dreamed of going to the next round in Liga MX.

After the great regular tournament of the team of Pachucathe tuzos arrive with the opportunity that a tie in the overall score will qualify them for the next round, since the first tiebreaker criterion is the general table, where the hidalguenses finished in number one position while the ‘rojiblancos’ they finished the tournament as 10th.

Summoned from Atlético San Luis to visit Pachuca/@AtletideSanLuis

The Athletic San Luis arrives at the “beautiful airosa” with the sole objective of winning the match and achieving one more feat, since the last away match of those led by André Jardine, was in the playoff duel of the MX League against Monterrey when the potosinos defeated the Monterrey team, this being cataloged as a surprise.

Below we present the players summoned by the Athletic San Luis for their visit to the Tuzos del Pachuca in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

Goalkeepers: Marcelo Barovero, Andres Sanchez.

Defenses: Ricardo Chávez, Efraín Orona, Ramón Juárez, José Guadalupe Hernández, Jair Díaz, Emmanuel García, Fernando León, Uziel García.

Media: Juan Castro, Andrés Iniestra, Juan Sanabria, Rubens Sambueza, Zahid Muñoz, Facundo Waller, Javier Güémez, David Rodríguez.

Forwards: Germán Berterame, Abel Hernández, Jhon Murillo.