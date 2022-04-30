One of the results Blue Cross needed to find a direct ticket to the quarterfinals in Clausura 2022, it already happened on Day 17. With the defeat of Puebla, the winner of the Young Classic will keep the fourth ticket to the direct Liguilla, regardless of what happens in the game of Atlas.

Unlike America, which with the tie could advance thanks to its goal difference, the Machine is obliged to win to be among the top four. If Atlas loses, Cruz Azul with the victory would be third; while if the red and black tie, the light blue would have to win by a difference of 3 goals; otherwise they would qualify fourth.

While with a defeat, those from La Noria would not only have to play the playoff, but could also lose the locality for said instance. ChivasRayados de Monterrey and Atlético San Luis are teams that could finish better placed depending on the result of Cruz Azul.

Follow: They will qualify directly for the Liguilla. His place would depend on the result of Atlas.

If you tie or lose: I would qualify seventh if Rayados and San Luis lose or draw. If either of them win, then the Machine would be in eighth place. If both win, the cement producers would drop to ninth place.

If you lose by more than two goals: Would qualify seventh if Rayados loses; would be eighth if they tie or win. If Monterrey adds and San Luis wins, it would fall to ninth place.

Triumph is the necessary result for those led by John Reynoso meet their first goal Closure 2022. But in the event that the Liguilla does not qualify directly, they will have to be aware of the result of Atlético San Luis to avoid being visitors in the playoffs.