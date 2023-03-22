Over the years, an enormous number of notable players have passed through Mexican soccer, many of them leaving their mark on each team they played for in Liga MX.

Although the mark with the most goals in the history of Aztec football belongs to the Brazilian Evanivaldo Castrobetter known as ‘Cabinho’, with a total of 312 annotations seems unattainable, there have also been brilliant Mexicans who had numbers that were not bad at all.

The top Mexican scorer in the history of the competition is Carlos Hermosillowho throughout his career added 294 goals, having been a figure of the America, Blue Crossamong other equipment.

pure legend

For second place among the top Mexican scorers in the MX League, another historic player, Jared Borgetti, who in his career managed to hit the net 252 times.

As for the third position, Horace Casarinstood out in Mexican soccer with 238 goals scored, playing for a large number of teams, including Necaxa, MontereyAtlanta, and America.

To complete the fourth and fifth position, we find more old legends, such as Adalberto López, who had 201 goals, and Sergio Lira, who said goodbye to the fields with 191 goals throughout his career.