The Águilas del América are preparing for a very important duel on date 10 at the Azteca stadium against the Tuzos del Pachuca, in a duel corresponding to the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

América does not arrive in the best way to this match of the tenth day, since they were exhibited in a very poor defense last date against the red and black of the Atlaswhere despite going ahead with a score of 2-0 in their favor, they ended up drawing in the last minutes.

With this, América arrives after a bitter tie this weekend where they will receive the Tuzos del Pachucaanother team that arrives with wounded pride after losing twice in a row in their last two games.

Guillermo Almada made it clear that the goals against Xolos of Tijuana They were defensive mistakes and they should not happen again. Now they must turn the page and focus on what awaits them in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

According to the current data of the general table, the Eagles have a total of 21 annotations, while the Hidalgo squad maintains 18 goals.

On August 17, 2022, the Azulcremas defeated those of Bella Airosa by a score of 0-3, which would be the last confrontation between the two teams prior to the date 10 of this weekend.

We recommend you read

After this defeat by Pachuca, the people of Hidalgo took revenge against América on May 22 of the same year, beating them 3-0, while on February 20, 2022 Pachuca dismantled the feathered team and beat them 1-3, at the Aztec Stadium.