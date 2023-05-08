Mexico City.- The reclassification of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx. The clubs: Atlas from Guadalajara, UANL Tigers, Atlético San Luis and Saints Lagoon they passed this phase to continue in the fight for the title that he vacated Tuzos del Pachuca.

The four competitors took the four tickets that were vacant to make the jump and meet with Rayados de Monterrey, America club, Chivas de Guadalajara and Red Devils of Toluca FC with a view to celebrating Quarter finals The next week.

Based on the results of this weekend the keys were as follows: Rayados (1) vs. (13) Santos Laguna, Club America (2) vs (12) Atlético San Luis, Chivas (3) vs (9) Atlas and Toluca FC (4) vs. (7) Tigres.

Santos left Pachuca out on penalties

striped, America, Chivas and youoluca FC they avoided the play-off after signing one of the first four places in the general classification. Monterey he captured his best tournament by concluding with 40 points in the lead. The Eagles they finished sub-leader with 34, the same amount that reached the Herd in third, while ‘Choriceros’ they finished fourth, with 32.

San Luis eliminated León in the Bajío

With respect to the squares that were installed by way of the repechage, tigers UANL surpassed Puebla (1-0) in it university stadium. Atlas surprised Blue Cross (0-1) in it Aztec. saint Louis gave the bell in his visit to León (1-3) and Saints Lagoon accomplished the feat of eliminating the pachuca champion on penalties (2-4).

The days and hours are to be confirmed. In Debate Sports we can tell you that the first games will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the return games will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Atlas gave a coup of authority against Cruz Azul

Tigres eliminated Puebla in playoffs

It should be noted that it was disputed in this Closing 2023 the last reclassification. The mx league will return to its ancient format of playing the league among the first eight of the qualifying table; It will be one of the proposals to play in the next Owners Assembly of May 22.