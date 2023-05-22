Mexico City.- Chivas suffered in the Aztec stadium against Club America in the second leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. He own goal of Sebastian Cáceres (18′) made the feathered club remember in the middle of the rain the catastrophe against saint Louis in Quarter finals.

The rojiblancos were not beaten despite receiving the goal from Diego Valdes (57′) that would make them look for another two goals in thirty minutes to be a finalist in the championship. When it seemed that there was no way to reverse the situation an inappropriate expulsion of Alvaro Fidalgo (64′) was the entrance to the elimination for the America today.

the goals of Alan Mozo (76′) and Jesus Orozco Chiquete (88′) They made the Capital red and white this Sunday to repeat the final of the Closing 2017 against UANL Tigers that they eliminated yesterday (Saturday) the super leader, Rayados de Monterreyin it Classic Regal celebrated on Steel giant.

sebastian cordova with a brand new header in the mouth of the goal he raised the partiality Auriazul to get the first pass to the Grand finale of this campaign. Twenty-four hours later, at the Colossus of Saint Ursula, Ronaldo Cisneros scattered to Luis Angel Malagon and although he felt the pressure of sebastian caceres the defender ends up embedding the ball into his own goal.

Jesús Orozco Chiquete scored the goal of the somersault

middle jam

The global was tied before half an hour and stopped moving until 90′ when it was 1-3 in favor of the chiverio. Through the position in the qualifying table, Club América wanted to leave out their hated rival, but with a 2-3 overall, the pupils of Veljko Paunovic they return to the final after five years.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, May 25 at the university stadium of New Lion and turn in the akron stadium of Guadalajara. The last time they met in the duel for the title, Chivas was proclaimed champion under the tutelage of Matías Almeyda.