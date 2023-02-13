Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC Gunners He is emotionally hit by facing five defeats in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, which have him in the cold of the basement and with the risk of the quotient to find himself four points from the penultimate place, Xolos of Tijuana.

The purple tide will have another difficult test next week by becoming a rival to the Tuzos del PachucaHowever, the statistics play in their favor, because of two games played in the kraken stadium the victory remains for those of the Pearl of the Pacific.

The first was done in the Closing 2021. The Mazatlecos got the win by the slightest difference with a great goal from Venezuelan, Fernando Aristeguieta. The second victory came in the following tournament, this time with a score of 2-1 after coming back from the Navío.

In this championship it will be the third game between both teams in the Kraken. Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC wants to keep up the good pace against the Tuzos del Pachucabut above all add his first points that have been denied him in this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

Fernando Aristeguieta finishes off with his head

middle jam

The purples were overtaken by: Atlases (2-1), Santos Laguna (1-2), America (6-0), FC Juárez (2-3) and Puebla (3-1). The appointment with the people of Hidalgo will be for next Thursday, February 16 in the incidents of the first double date of the current year.

Mazatlán adds two wins against Pachuca

middle jam

We recommend you read

The next commitment will be the presentation of Ruben Omar Romano in the ship The match will start at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The broadcast will be shown on the national network, TV Azteca, as well as on the sports network ESPN and Star+.