Mexico City.- Uriel Antuna could still play in Greek soccer despite the fact that AEK Athens has not given Cruz Azul a response regarding signing the 26-year-old Mexican.

In La Noria they would wait until this week to resolve the issue of Uriel Antuna joining the club managed by the Argentine Matías Almeyda.

If there is no positive response, Cruz Azul will analyze the option of another team from the Greek Super League that would show interest in ‘El Brujo’.

According to Fox Sports reporter Fernando Schwartz, Uriel Antona’s destination would be with the Greek Olympiaxos, one of the flagship teams in the local league.

“Antona’s promoter has already turned his back and there are talks with the Olympiacos team in Athens, possibly, to make Antona’s dream of leaving come true,” he revealed on Fox Sports Radio.

Fernando Schwartz himself explained that AEK Athens is experiencing investment problems in its squad, which is why it would ask for a period of up to four years to pay the four million euros that Cruz Azul and Chivas, —owners of Uriel Antuna’s card— are asking for.

“At the moment they don’t want to invest, they want to sell Obelín (Pineda) at a good price and other players first to think about bringing in (Uriel) Antona,” he said.

