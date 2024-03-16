Tijuana, Baja California.- Club Santos Laguna celebrated with joy the tie at the Caliente stadium of the Xolos de Tijuana who dreamed of winning a game again in the Mexican League yesterday (Friday).

The fronterizos were on the ropes after being at a disadvantage due to Santos Laguna's goal that was surprising in a hand throw, but in the second half the Pack frightened the Warriors who stayed in their zone to play defensively, but neither That prevented Xolos from beating the wall twice.

The goals excited the red and black people who felt they had the three points to try to escape from the bottom of the general table, but in the aggregate Santos Laguna chilled the blood of the Tijuana fans by matching the duel with the point-blank score of to add a spot in the kennel. 1-1 official.

