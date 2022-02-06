The Argentine Lisandro López converted a great goal in the 69th minute to give the Xolos de Tijuana a 1-0 victory over the UNAM Cougarson the fourth day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League with which a drop in the game is observed after starting the contest with a beating drum.

López put an end to numerous failures of the Xolos, including a penalty missed twice by the Argentine Facundo Ferreyra. Despite being a defender, the Argentine accepted a ball in the area and with a volley from his right leg decided the match.

The first time was attractive; Xolos dominated, but both teams had opportunities to open the scoring. In the last play of the initial 45 minutes, the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera saved a penalty from Ferreyra; the goalkeeper was ahead and in the repetition of the attacker he threw the ball out.

In the 56th minute Ferreyra confirmed his lousy night and with everything in his favor he failed again, but Tijuana improved with the entry of Colombian Mauro Manotas and Chilean Joaquín Montecinos and in the 65th minute he signed his first victory of the year in the MX League. With a win, a draw and two losses, the Xolos climbed to twelfth place, while Cougars has lost gas and appears fifth with two wins and a couple of setbacks.

In what was an extraordinary start for the Cougars in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, they had a dream debut debuting at home with a 5-0 win over Toluca, and then on date 2 they beat Querétaro 1-3 as visitors, results that gave great hope for a team that was strengthened little to nothing and that let go of Erick Lira, an important player in Andrés Lillini’s scheme.

The Cougars in their last two games they have gone downhill, falling 1-2 at home against the Tigres on date 3 and just yesterday, Saturday, they suffered the second consecutive victory in the Clausura 2022 of the MX League when he fell on his visit to the Xolos of Tijuana. Lillini and his pupils will seek to return to the path of victory next Sunday, February 13, when they receive the León at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in a duel on matchday 5 of the Grita México C22 tournament.