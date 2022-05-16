Mexico City.- After four very dramatic qualifiers in the Liga MX Quarterfinals, the four best teams of the Clausura 2022 are already known and are still standing to seek the pass to the Grand Final for the national football title .

Tuzos del Pachuca, Tigres UANL, Atlas de Guadalajara and Águilas del América surpassed their rivals in this second round and will now be in charge of playing the semis; It should be noted that the four mentioned advanced to the league without having to play a playoff.

Those qualified for the next phase finished in the top four and will now face each other as follows: Pachuca (1) vs. America (4) and Tigres (2) vs. Atlas (3). The times and days of the matches will be revealed in the next few hours, however we are anticipating that the two-way games will be Thursday and Sunday.

Los Tuzos eliminated Atlético de San Luis who qualified as tenth place in this final phase. The superleader found himself in trouble at various points in this key but managed to defeat the rojiblancos 5-4 to continue in the competition as the first overall.

Tigres faced Cruz Azul in the unattractive tie due to the level that each one reached. Despite taking the victory by the minimum in El Volcán, he met the defeat by the same result, however the position in the table granted him the ticket to the semifinals after a global 1-1.

Atlas knocked out their staunch rival Chivas de Guadalajara 3-2 on aggregate after getting a superb away victory in the first leg, in the second leg Anibal Chalá’s goal complicated the future of the Sacred Flock that needed three to move on, although he only managed to score one and the pass ended in favor of the rojinegros.

We recommend you read

While Club América took off strongly from the basement of the general standings to qualify as fourth in these finals and managed to eliminate Club Puebla 4-3 while keeping Fernando Ortiz as interim coach in this league.