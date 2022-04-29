This Friday the UANL Tigers They have undertaken the trip to Guadalajara where this Saturday they will face the champion Atlas on matchday 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League in a match in which they will seek to return to the path of victory after securing their direct ticket to the final phase.

The tigers They already secured second place in the general table in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, but in the last two dates they suffered setbacks, the last of them at home, so they will seek to return to the path of victory in the last game to reach in good shape to the quarterfinals.

The group led by Michael Herrera he lost 2-0 on matchday 15 on his visit to Necaxa, while on the previous date at the University Stadium he lost by the same score against America, so this Saturday he is looking for a new victory.

Tigres players during training/@TigresOficial

This Friday the tigers made the trip to Guadalajara to face the Atlas this Saturday on the last day of the MX League. “All aboard we are going to Guadalajara with @VivaAerobus!” the club wrote on social networks.

The tigers led by Miguel Herrera are third in the general table with 32 points, a place they can no longer lose and will face Atlas this Saturday, which at the moment is fourth with 26 units and a victory would be enough for the Rojinegro team to secure their direct ticket to the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.