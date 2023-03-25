Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlán FC reached 10 defeats in the tournament, when they fell 2-1 against Club Leónat the Kraken stadium, where the ex’s law was present, with Brian Rubio who gave the three points to the Fiera.

Just two minutes the visitors went to the front, in an error in the departure of the Cañoneros. Roberto Meraz mishanded the ball, and Fidel Ambriz he took the opportunity to intercept and define from the inside for the 1-0.

The locals went to the front and managed to equalize the cards after 11 minutes. Josué Colman shot on the frame, but Rodolfo Cota saved the Paraguayan cross into the area, Miguel Sansores headed the post, but the rebound was left to Bryan Colula who hit inside the small area to send it to the bottom with the 1-1.

After the goal Mazatlán dominated the actions, they had an arrival but the goal did not fall. Josué Colman was one of the most participatory.

On 44′, Omar Moreno took the defender’s mark and managed to shoot but the ball missed the post.

At 63′, Jorge Padilla grabbed a rebound outside the area and hit it hard to put the ball just above the post.

Padilla himself had the second at 72′, when he took advantage of a pass into space and lined up alone to take the shot before the goalkeeper left, who went just above the frame.

Brian Rubio appeared to make the law of the former valid, when He took a ball inside the area and hit it with a grudge with his left leg to beat Gutierrez for the 2-1 of Leónagainst Iván Moreno he made a good play and between five defenses they could not get the ball from him.

Mazatlan FC: Daniel Gutierrez; Bryan Colula (Francisco Venegas, 48′), Facundo Almada, Néstor Vidrio, Oswaldo Alanís, Jorge Padilla; Roberto Meraz, Andrés Montaño, Josué Colman; Miguel Sansores (Raúl Camacho, 55′), Omar Moreno (Marco Fabián, 55′). DT. Ruben Omar Romano.

Leon: Rodolfo Cota; Iván Moreno, Stiven Barreiro, Adonis Frías, Oswaldo Rodríguez; Oscar Villa (Paul Bellón, 64′), Lucas Romero, Fidel Ambriz, Elías Hernández (Jesús Angulo, 71′); Alfonso Alvarado, Lucas Di Yorio (Brian Rubio, 64′). DT. Nicolas Larcamon