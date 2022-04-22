The Eagles of America will visit on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) the tigers of the UANL on the field of University Stadiumin a match corresponding to the Matchday 16 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguewhere they will try to keep the 3 points in their aspirations to qualify for the league.

In this regard, the Spanish defender Jorge Mere recognized that facing Tigres will be a litmus test for those led by Ferdinand Ortizbut assured that the Eagles are not afraid of measuring themselves against the pupils of Michael Herreraso they are willing to give a blow of authority in the “Volcano”.

“The truth is that the team arrives at its best moment of the season. After the last games we have played, we should not be afraid of any rival, our job is to focus on what we have to do and not focus on the rival. We know the characteristics of tigers, they are one of the best squads in the League, we have to counter their weapons. It’s going to be a nice game for the fans and let’s impose our football”, he said.

Although bluecream They have shown improvement in all their sectors on the field of play, it is in defense where in the last six matches they have received only one goal and have scored 12 goals. “They are very good offensively, but in the last six games we have conceded a goal,” he said.

We’re working well as a group and we don’t have to get out of line. We have to know the opponent as defenders, but we don’t have to be afraid. When you are in America any rival is going to want to play their best game and we have that clear. We always want to face the best and it will be a good match to enjoy”, he sentenced.