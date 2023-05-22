The Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo He assured this Sunday that he is the main person responsible for the elimination of the America against Chivas for having been sent off in the match, the midfielder assured after the match at the Azteca Stadium where the Águilas were eliminated in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX by a score of 2-3 on aggregate.

“I am the number one responsible for this elimination, it was a mistake, I don’t know why, it’s the first time I’ve been sent off, I’ve never made a tackle like this in my life,” said the Spanish midfielder at the end of the match.

In addition, fidalgo cleared coach Fernando Ortiz and his teammates of all blame. “I feel that the elimination is all mine, neither the Tano, nor the Presi (bathrooms) nor my teammates. It’s all mine,” he commented.

Alvaro He admitted that coming to the Coapa team changed his life, for which he said he felt indebted to the club and his fans. “I arrived here two years ago, the club changed my life since I arrived, no one but me was indebted for everything they gave me. Apologies are of no use after such a mistake, ”he concluded.

Fernando Ortiz resigns

The Argentinian Fernando Ortiz announced this Sunday his resignation as coach of América after his team was eliminated by Chivas de Guadalajara in the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League.

“What I come to is very short, I just have to say that for me and for my coaching staff today I close a cycle with the institution, that’s all, thank you very much,” he said. ortiz after América fell 1-3 in the second leg of the semifinal against Chivas.