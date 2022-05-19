Pachuca He had a great tournament in Clausura 2022 and is looking for his seventh Liga MX title, after 6 years. However, first they will have to deal with the Americawhich at the close of the regular phase had a great improvement to get into the top 4 of the classification.

In fact, Fernando Ortiz has a better streak in his last games with America than William Almada with Pachuca. So the Tuzos strategist will have a small disadvantage against the Eagles, who wants to make history as the first interim champion.

Ortiz took charge of América on Matchday 9, in which he lost 2-1 against Monterey Striped. On that day, Pachuca was already close to the lead with 19 units and a game pending, while the Eagles were at the bottom with 6, that is, a difference of 13 points between the two, with 8 games to play.

For Day 10, the Tuzos reached 22 points and América remained at 7, although Hidalgo’s team still played their game against tigers slope. Starting on Day 11, when the Azulcremas achieved their first victory with ‘Tano’ Ortiz, the Coapa team won 19 of the 21 points played.

While Pachuca and Almada won 16 points of 24 disputed until the end of the tournament. In addition, in that period of time the Tuzos scored 10 goals and received 7; while the Eagles scored 14, against one received. So the azulcrema club did finish the regular phase better than its rival in the semifinal.

But in the quarterfinals the circumstances were more similar. Both tied the first leg, Pachuca at two goals and América at one, and won the second leg with a score of 3-2. So already in the semifinal instance it is very likely that the series will be very even.