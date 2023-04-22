Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- There are already 13 defeats for Mazatlan FC who could not at home when they fell 2-0 against RAyados of Monterrey in their last home game of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament today.

Mazatlan FC He changed his eleven a bit compared to the last game. eduard bello played as winger, with Efrain Orona as central, instead of Oswaldo Alanis. At 15′, Eric Aguirre overflowed to the right and sent a dangerous diagonal that took gutierrez in the background.

After having the ball for a longer time, striped generated the first, at 26′, when Omar Govea put a ball into space, where Maximilian Meza beat the back of Francisco Venegas, rock anticipated the departure of gutierrez and the rebound was left in command to define.

Mazatlán FC tried to barely generate in the first half, striped dominated the ball and seemed calm with the result. German Berterame He left due to injury at the end of the first half and left his place to Jordi Cortizo.

The Cannons go out in C2023

For the second time, Ruben Omar Romano moved his pieces with the entry of Omar Moreno and Fernando Illescasrather Facundo Almada and Yoel Barcenas. At 55′, Omar Moreno overflowed on the right and when he was preparing to send the center, Arturo Gonzalez he lowered it, he referee, Luis Enrique Santandernoted criminal.

Rubén Omar Romano upset on the bench

From the eleven steps, Nicholas Benedetti He left his shot on the crossbar, despite having deceived They were Andrada. After the 60th minute, the game went back and forth. Mazatlan FC had more frequency of arrival with Omar Moreno on the right side, but without finishing the plays on the frame of andrada.

In the other side, Monterey He looked dangerous and tried to take advantage of the off-hooks.

Rodrigo Aguirre had a one-on-one, which he left at the feet of gutierrez who held up well at the start to cover with his foot, at 73′. Minutes later, Gallant He also had a clear one that Gutiérrez stopped to enlarge his figure.

Monterey He sentenced everything, when at 88 ‘, Eric Aguirre He arrived in the small area and defined from the inside after a good diagonal, to ensure the leadership of the tournament. Mazatlan FC goes for a victory in the last day against Chivas and expect defeats from juarez to avoid paying a fine

Daniel Gutierrez; Eduard Bello (Raúl Sandoval, 90+1), Facundo Almada (Fernando Illescas, 46′), Néstor Vidrio, Efraín Orona, Francisco Venegas (Raúl Sandoval 90+1); Roberto Meraz, Andrés Montaño (Josué Colmán, 76′); Nicolás Benedetti, Yoel Bárcenas (Omar Moreno, 46′), Miguel Sansores. DT. Ruben Omar Romano.

Esteban Andrada; Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez (Víctor Guzmán, 68′); Omar Govea (Joao Rojas, 76′), Luis Romo, Alfonso González (Celso Ortíz, 68′), Maximiliano Meza (Jesús Gallardo, 68′); German Berterame (Jordi Cortizo, 35′), Rodrigo Aguirre. DT. Victor Manuel Vucetich.

Referee: Luis Enrique Santander

reprimanded. Mazatlán FC: Eduard Bello, at 29′; Francisco Venegas, at 30′; Rubén Omar Romano, at 30′; Roberto Meraz, at 84′; Nestor Glass, 90′; Raúl Camacho, at 90+3′.