The fifteenth anniversary of Warriors of Heart is at the door and the emotion in the collaborators of the Santos Laguna is notorious. One of them, the albiverde captain Matheus Dória, who arrived at the Santista institution in 2018, has thoroughly known the culture Win Serving of Orlegi Sports and the albiverde institution, contributing very positively to the different lines of action:

“It is more than proven that helping people is something that sooner or later will have its reward. Since I came to Santos Laguna the club had already been working on it. Helping is the most important thing, that’s how we can change the lives of many people”, commented the Carioca defender.

“Due to different situations, sometimes we do not realize what the person next to us is experiencing. It is important to help to be better people, starting with oneself and without a doubt that with this we can help improve society in every way”, he added regarding contributing to social work.

We recommend you read

About the learning that has been obtained from the activities of Warriors of Heart, shared: “Valuing what we have. I see people overcoming different adversities, always with joy and with smiles every time we see them”.