Despite no significant modifications were made after the failure of the Mexican National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cupin the owners assembly of Liga MX that took place at the facilities of the Mexican Soccer Federation it was reported that the repechage will continue, but with some changes and it will be called Play-Ininspired by the style of the NBA.

After the meeting of the fmf, a statement was issued announcing that the new competition format will be the Play-In. Unlike previous tournaments, now there will be 10 teams classified to the repechage or Play-In in the MX League, instead of 12. From seventh to tenth place in the general table, the teams will compete for a place in the final phase.

The top six places in the table will qualify directly, while the seventh and eighth will face off in a duel to determine who will occupy the seventh place in the table.. At the same time, the ninth will face the tenth, and the loser will be eliminated, while the winner will face the loser of the duel between the sixth and seventh places, to determine the last qualifier to the quarterfinals.

No changes after the failure in Qatar 2022 Twitter @LigaBBVAMX

Once this phase is complete, the Liguilla will continue as usualwith the format of round-trip duels in the quarterfinals and the known rules.

Who is Juan Carlos Rodriguez?

As to Juan Carlos Rodriguezafter the owners meeting, it was officially confirmed that he will assume the position of president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). Rodriguez, also known as “The bomb”will have the task of establishing the Executive Commission of Mexican Soccer, which will mediate between the FMF and the MX League. Once this process is complete, Rodríguez will appoint a new president.

Juan Carlos Rodríguez has led important projects in the past, such as the organization of the Copa América Centenario in 2016the sale of the broadcast rights of the 18 Liga MX teams in the United States in 2017 and the return of the NFL to Mexico after the pandemic.

Juan Carlos Rodríguez ‘La Bomba’ will take the reins of the FMFTwitter @laaficion

He has also been responsible for the project “United for Ours”which achieved a historic collaboration between the main Spanish-language television companies, such as ESPN, FOX Sports, TV Azteca, Televisa, BeIN and UNIVISION.