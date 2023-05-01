Leon, Guanajuato.- Club Leon enjoyed a taste of revenge after suffering the comeback on Tuesday against UANL Tigersin the Iday of the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League. Today, in the actions of the 17th date of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, he celebrated a 3-0 thrashing, prior to the Final phase.

Nicolas Larcamon lined up his best men contrary to the decision of Robert Dante Siboldiwho bets on the key to concachampions Recognizing that it would be difficult to get out of sixth place, so he gave confidence to several substitutes and…also to certain homegrown players.

The beast controlled the pace of the game from start to finish. There was no play that could be pointed out as dangerous by the visit, they failed in the last stretch unlike the Esmeralda team, which caused damage on both sides to achieve a placid result in the Nou Camp.

León attacked Tigres hard

The score changed when the first quarter of an hour was exceeded by a work of Jose Alfonso Alvarado product of a hands-on service. The ‘banana’, defending his herd, launched himself against the defense Auriazul to open space and take out a withering right hand.

Brian Rubio headed in the game

Seconds before the end of the first half came another great goal from Club León, this time Bryan Rubio, at 45′, the La Selva rostrum erupted in jubilation by finishing off with the head the service hanging from Joel Campbellwhich left no chance to Nahuel Guzman to avoid 2-0.

The locals sentenced the match at 66′ when Yairo Moreno settled in the area to interject the ball that he ordered to save Hector Uribe with little shooting angle.

Formation of León prior to playing against Tigres

This week a victory was sung for tigers and of Lionnext Wednesday will be the last dispute between the two, in the return of the Concachampions, before facing the repechagewhere we will see both clubs receive Atlético San Luis and Club Puebla.